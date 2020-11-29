Ufone starts online balance recharge service

ISLAMABAD: A mobile phone company Ufone has started providing online balance recharge service so customers can avoid unnecessary visits to retailers or service centres.

According to the announcement made by a cellular company here on Saturday, the exponential increase in Covid-19 cases across Pakistan has once again created a difficult situation for citizens. Being a people centric brand, the safety and security of customers is of utmost importance to Ufone.

Various options have been provided to the customers including payment through UPaisa, My Ufone App using, Ufone website, online banking tools & other mobile financial services. The company aims to facilitate as many people as possible through these channels.

“You can buy any Ufone bundle or recharge your balance using My Ufone App through Debit/Credit Cards or through your UPaisa account. Customers can download My Ufone app from Google Play Store or Apple store.

