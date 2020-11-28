Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body reaches Lahore

The dead body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif reached Lahore from London today (Saturday).

The body reached in Lahore via British Airways flight and was received by members of the Sharif family and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and workers at the Allama Iqbal International airport.

Kosar, the sister of Nawaz Sharif has also reached Lahore along with the body.

Funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar will be held at the Sharif Medical City and she will be laid to rest at Sharif family’s ancestral graveyard next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif.

PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were released from Kot Lakhpat prison on Friday on parole to attend the funeral prayers Begum Shamim Akhtar.

She passed away in London on November 22 at the age of 89. She had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer’s Disease.