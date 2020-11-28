SPI down 0.92 percent WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended November 26, 2020 recorded a decrease of 0.92 percent over last week due to a fall in prices of food items, ie, tomatoes (10.26 percent), onions (8.48 percent), chicken (8.28 percent), sugar (4.78 percent), pulses and wheat flour (0.2 percent), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

According to the latest data, released by the PBS, the SPI went down from 143.05 points during the week ended November 5, 2020 to 141.74 points during the week under review.

It further added during the week price of pulse gram witnessed a reduction of 0.75 percent, mash 0.73 percent, moong 0.49 percent, masoor 0.25 percent, wheat flour bag 0.20 percent, and potatoes 0.17 percent, the variations in the prices of above commodities have joint impact of (-1.01) into the overall SPI for combined group of (-0.92 percent).

On weekly basis, prices of following items witnessed an increase: Bananas by 1.76 percent, eggs 1.08 percent, and among non-food items, firewood price increased by 1.04 percent.

According to the PBS, on year-on-year basis, the SPI witnessed an increase of 7.48 percent during November 28, 2019 to November 26, 2020 as over the period prices of the most of the items witnessed significant increase.

The PBS said that on YoY basis chilies powder price witnessed an increase of 86.31 percent, potatoes 69.19 percent, eggs 56.99 percent, chicken 45.14 percent, sugar 30.92 percent, match box 24.40 percent, and Sufi washing soap 20.79 percent.

Moreover, moong price witnessed an increase of 18.71 percent, mash 18.25 percent, gur 18.18 percent, long cloth 16.57 percent, masoor 16.25 percent, vegetable ghee 1kg 15.99 percent, bread 15.95 percent, mustard oil 15.89 percent, and shirting 15.72 percent. However, according to the PBS, on YoY basis, prices of a few items witnessed a decline including tomatoes by 33.23, diesel 20.25 percent, garlic 18.15 percent, onions 15.89 percent, petrol 11.75 percent, electricity for Q1 8.77 percent, and LPG 2.40 percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 11 items, which is 21.56 percent of the basket increased, 10 items reflecting 19.62 percent of the basket decreased, and 30 items, which is 58.82 percent remained constant.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month decreased by 0.1.01 percent, 1.05 percent, 0.99 percent, 0.97 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average price include banana 1.76 percent, egg (1.08 percent), firewood whole (1.04 percent), and garlic (0.85 percent).