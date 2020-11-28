AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

PM nominates Barrister Khalid as G-B CM

Zulfiqar Ahmad 28 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Weeks after getting a clear majority in Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) elections 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI), on Friday nominated Barrister Khalid Khurshid as the next chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister finalised the name of Barrister Khurshid after a meeting with party chief organiser Saifullah Niazi at the Prime Minister's House. Khurshid was elected a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly from the GBLA-13 (Astor-1) in November 15 elections.

The election for the slot will be held on Monday between Khalid Khurshid and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s candidate Amjad Hussain. Earlier, the prime minister had called an emergency meeting on Friday to finalise the names of the chief minister and other cabinet members for Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur was also summoned from Gilgit to Islamabad for the purpose. The PTI has already grabbed the coveted slots of speaker and deputy speaker as Syed Amjad Zaidi and Nazir Advocate of the PTI coalition have been elected as speaker and deputy speaker GBLA, respectively.

Barrister Khurshid and Fatehullah Khan were the potential candidates for the position of Gilgit-Baltistan's chief minister. Sohail Abbas will likely head the Board of Revenue, while Shams Lone will be given the portfolio of food ministry.

Meanwhile, Javed Manawa will likely be the next GB's finance minister, and Raja Nasir Abbas is likely to be given the portfolio of Sports, Culture, and Tourism. Wazir Kaleem and Raja Azeem will likely be the next ministers for the department of works and education, respectively.

The PTI had grabbed 10 seats in the general elections. However, after gaining the support of six independent winners, and allotment of six reserved seats, the PTI secured 22 out of the 33 seats in the assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PM nominates Barrister Khalid as G-B CM

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

India's economy enters technical recession

Over 4,500 PSM employees retrenched

Transaction structure of PSM: FA dispels ministry's misconceptions

Questions about LNG import answered

SPI down 0.92 percent WoW

ADB inks policy-based loan agreement worth $300 million

China's envoy, CPEC Authority chief discuss 'way forward'

Textile sector: CCoE approves power supply at cents 7.5/kWh for 2 months

Covid-19: Upsurge poses risk to economic recovery: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.