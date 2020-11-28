AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Opinion

Covid-19 situation spiralling out of control?

Shahid Ali Updated 28 Nov 2020

The country had over 3,000 corona virus positive cases for second day on Thursday. That the situation is highly disturbing is a fact. The prime minister has already apprehended impending harm to country's economy. There are reasons behind his pessimism. The key reason in my view is non-adherence of the Covid-19 SOPs by a great majority of people in the country. Not only will a further rise in Covid-19 cases cause an additional burden on hospitals, it will also adversely impact country's already beleaguered economy. The other major reason could be prime minister's own flawed approach to this unprecedented challenge. In other words, the prime minister has no clear strategy aimed at dealing with the situation on a sound footing.

Shahid Ali (Gilgit-Baltistan)

