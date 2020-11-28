AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Pakistan

PMC Act, 2020: HEC forms body for smooth transition to regulatory framework

Tahir Amin 28 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has constituted a Transition Committee with representation of relevant stakeholders for a smooth transition to the regulatory framework governing medical and dental education under the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act, 2020. Pursuant to the promulgation of PMC Act, 2020, the uniform minimum standards of basic and higher medical education, training and recognition of qualifications in medicine and dentistry will be formulated and implemented.

The PMC and the HEC will work together and closely coordinate to define the regulatory scope.

The Transition Committee has been constituted to ensure that there will be gradual transition in terms of setting standards, devising mechanisms/policies regarding curriculum, faculty and inspection of medical and dental colleges.

The Committee will ensure that there will be no abrupt change and existing standards shall remain in force till adoption of new standards /policies.

