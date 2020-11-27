Punjab govt sets 20m metric tons wheat sowing target

LAHORE: The Punjab agriculture department has set a target of sowing wheat over 16.2 million acres of land for the current season 2020-21 to achieve a target of 20 million metric tons of production.

Growers are being provided approved high-quality seeds and other agricultural inputs on subsidized rates. A sum of Rs 800 million has been earmarked for Punjab in this regard.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi disclosed this while speaking at a seminar to create awareness amongst the growers about latest wheat production technology. The seminar was arranged by the Punjab Agriculture Department and Engro Fertilizer.

The minister said that increase in wheat production is necessary to ensure food security and meet the dietary requirements of increasing population. He said the government has also fixed the minimum support price of wheat at Rs 1650 per maund keeping in view the financial constraints being faced by the growers due to lower rates.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani speaking on the occasion said that the field formations have been entrusted with the task to assist and guide wheat growers.

He said that strict monitoring is being done of these field formations. He said that action is also being taken against those involved in fake and substandard fertilizers and pesticides.

Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Anjum Ali Buttar speaking on this occasion said that growers are being guided on latest sowing and production techniques through farmer gatherings, corner meetings and distribution of literature and brouachers.

Head R&D Engro Fertilizer Muhammad Asif Ali said that fertilizer contribute 40 percent in achieving the better crop production. He stressed the need for use of balanced fertilizer. He urged the growers to use right quantity of fertilizer on stipulated time and right method of application.

Other agricultural experts speaking on this occasion called upon the growers to complete wheat sowing by November 30, 2020 in light of the departmental instructions.

