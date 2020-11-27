Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of coronavirus

KHARTOUM: Sudan's former prime minister and top opposition figure Sadiq al-Mahdi has died from a coronavirus infection, his party said. The 84-year-old, Sudan's last democratically elected prime minister, died on Thursday, said the moderate Islamist National Umma Party.

Mahdi was transferred to the United Arab Emirates for treatment three weeks ago after being hospitalised in Sudan and testing positive for Covid-19.

"We offer our condolences to the Sudanese people over his death," the party said in a statement.