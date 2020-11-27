NHA misses revenue target to meet network maintenance

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) is receiving around Rs30 billion annually from toll tax, while the amount required for maintenance of the network is Rs70 to 80 billion. This was revealed by the NHA member coordination Asim Amin, while speaking at an E-kachehry, here on Thursday.

The member also revealed that the government will re-tender Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project, a critical component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), after receiving poor response, with only one party showing interest to pick the project on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, which is estimated to be completed with Rs175 billion.

He said that only one party had shown interest and opted for pre-bid qualification for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. Asim Amin, member coordination said as per directive of the PM's Office, complaints regarding overcharging and provision of sub-standard items at motorway service/rest areas are being attended promptly.

To this effect, the NHA has formed special teams, which raided on the spot and took action against those responsible.

He appealed to the travelers to obtain receipt of shopping and compare the rates shown on receipt with the rates declared by the local administration also displayed there.

In case of overcharging, complaints may be lodged at the phone numbers provided there. He assured that necessary immediate action would be taken.

The NHA has also planned a direly needed flyover on Islamabad-Murree Road at the cost of about Rs6.5 billion, and this project will be tendered by July 2021.

He informed that maintenance activities on Balkasar-Mianwali Road (129km) and Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road (286km) will be started in eight to 12 weeks.

He said, the Indus Highway was an important North South Link, and it reduced distance between Peshawar and Karachi by 450km as compared to Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar National Highway (N-5).

This two lane highway is being dualised in sections gradually.

He said two-lane Karachi-Quetta road would also be dualised.

He also informed about the proposed flyover at Shahdara near Lahore to control traffic congestion there.

He expected that this flyover would be tendered by Nov 2021.

He said Lahore-Sialkot Motorway will further be extended to Kharain and Rawalpindi. Sialkot-Kharian (70km) and Kharian-Rawalpindi (115km) projects will also be tendered by November 2021.

Giving answers to the questions, Asim Amin (Member Coordination) said, work on Kohat-Jand road is in progress, and that installation of warning signs at necessary points will be ensured. He said, shifting of utilities at Soan Road project near Rawalpindi is in progress, and on its completion, the NHA will realise its work in about eight months period.

He said work on a segment of Mardan-Shergarh road was also in progress, while the remaining portion was near award of work.

In such a state, priorities are determined and that Jhelum-Lahore GT Road stands among the NHA priorities.

In such a state, priorities are determined and that Jhelum-Lahore GT Road stands among the NHA priorities.

Giving answer to a question, he further said, in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic at Pindi Bhattian Toll Plaza steps such as increasing booths, M-Tag and Electronic Toll Collection system are being considered for execution that will ultimately improve traffic conditions there.

He said work on Hakla-DI Khan Motorway was in progress including a bridge on Indus River, and it was expected that this motorway would be operational next year.

He said work on Chitral-Shandur road project would be started soon with the cooperation of neighboring friendly country, China.