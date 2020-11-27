AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan lodged a strong protest with India over the continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) by summoning its chargé d'affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the top Indian diplomat was summoned over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC on 25th Nov, resulting in martyrdom of an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Bagsar Sector of the LoC, it added that a 33-year-old Ansar, son of Mohammad Ashraf, and resident of Garhi village, embraced martyrdom.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian-populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, it stated.

This year, India has committed 2,840 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 245 innocent civilians, it added.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the statement added.

It further stated that it was conveyed to the Indian side that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, it added.

