AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By ▲ 55.39 (1.32%)
BR30 21,395 Increased By ▲ 306.24 (1.45%)
KSE100 40,934 Increased By ▲ 556.84 (1.38%)
KSE30 17,255 Increased By ▲ 238.34 (1.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Kashmir Issue omitted from the agenda of OIC Foreign Ministers' meeting

  • The Kashmir dispute has not been included in the agenda of the two-day meeting for foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held in Niger’s capital Niamey on Friday.
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir dispute has not been included in the agenda of the two-day meeting for foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held in Niger’s capital Niamey on Friday.

Statements from the OIC, made in both English and Arabic, made no specific mention of the Kashmir Issue in its agenda.

Secretary General of the OIC, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen stated in the official statement that the meeting would discuss the Palestinian cause, the fight against violence, extremism, terrorism, Islamophobia and religious defamation, in addition to the situation of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states, fundraising for the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice, among other emerging matters.

The agenda of the meeting also includes a comprehensive discussion on the political, humanitarian, economic, social and cultural issues, and the progress made in the implementation of the OIC 2025: Plan of Action; featuring a brainstorming session on "Security and Humanitarian Challenges Confronting African Sahel States Members of the OIC.

It has also been reported that Pakistan's request for a meeting of the contact group on the Kashmir Issue has also been declined. Since the Abrogation of Article-370 and the annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India, Pakistan has been demanding a special meeting of the OIC foreign ministers on the dispute, with Saudi Arabia (which wields a virtual VETO in the 57-nation Muslim bloc) has not endorsed Islamabad's move.

This latest omission of Kashmir from the OIC agenda is reflective of the strained relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia/UAE, especially in light of their gravitation towards establishing diplomatic ties with Israel.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left Islamabad on Wednesday to participate in the OIC meeting.

Kashmir Issue omitted from the agenda of OIC Foreign Ministers' meeting

Pakistan records highest coronavirus cases since July with 3,306 new infections

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over recent LoC violations

Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for COVID-19

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Israeli PM nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

$19.85m grant deal inked with WB

ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

PM apprehends impending harm to economy

EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch

RLNG-fired power plants: Sell-off plan faces difficult situation

Increase in power, gas tariffs deferred by 3 to 4 years: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters