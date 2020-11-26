India’s growing belligerence

That India has gone too far insofar as its growing belligerence against Pakistan is concerned is a fact. It has decided to cause harm to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at all cost. The world community has been explained through a massive dossier how India seeks to sabotage the CPEC. No doubt, the voluminous dossier contains irrefutable evidence that clearly and unambiguously shows India’s sinister designs against the Islamic republic. How ironic, however, it is that the United Nations Security Council powers have not yet questioned India’s role as a sponsor of terrorism in the region. President-elect Joe Biden is required to act on irrefutable evidence of Indian state-sponsored terrorism and New Delhi’s notorious plans to destabilise Pakistan much before he formally replaces President Donald Trump in the White House.

SHAUKAT MIRZA (KARACHI)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020