EFU TAKAFUL CONSERVATIVE FUND RATES

AVN
64.85
Increased By
▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP
8.70
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC
124.21
Decreased By
▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL
8.90
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC
100.89
Decreased By
▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT
61.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL
43.00
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL
20.40
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL
13.82
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL
13.57
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL
128.82
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC
78.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL
6.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL
22.30
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO
27.63
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL
3.61
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM
12.47
Increased By
▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF
36.52
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC
97.54
Increased By
▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL
30.85
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL
11.87
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC
83.50
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER
9.17
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL
87.93
Increased By
▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO
190.28
Increased By
▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP
42.74
Decreased By
▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL
13.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG
52.90
Increased By
▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY
23.62
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL
1.00
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
Comments are closed on this story.