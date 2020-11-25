Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
25 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
J.K.Spinning Mills Limited 30.06.2020 40% Bonus Shares 23.11.2020
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Limited 2020 38.2335% Righ Shares 24.11.2020
Pakistan Tooobacco
Company Limited 31.12.2020 200% Interim Cash Dividend 24.11.2020
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.