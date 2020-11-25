AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Paris wheat at 2-week high with Chicago as weather, exports support

  • March milling wheat, the most active contract on the Paris-based Euronext exchange, settled up 1.50 euros, or 0.7%, at 211.75 euros ($251.33) a tonne.
  • After drawing support from a rally in corn and soybeans in the last week.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

PARIS: Euronext wheat rose on Tuesday to its highest in almost two weeks, tracking gains in Chicago as an unexpected decline in US crop ratings underscored weather risks and as export activity in Europe remained brisk.

March milling wheat, the most active contract on the Paris-based Euronext exchange, settled up 1.50 euros, or 0.7%, at 211.75 euros ($251.33) a tonne.

It earlier reached 212.50 euros, its highest since Nov. 11 when it had set a life-of-contract peak at 212.75 euros.

After drawing support from a rally in corn and soybeans in the last week, wheat found its own impetus on Tuesday while Chicago corn and soybeans eased.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said after Monday's close that 43% of the US winter wheat crop was in good to excellent condition, down from 46% a week earlier and bucking analyst expectations for a one-point improvement.

The surprise deterioration put attention back on the effects of drought in the US Plains, despite some recent moisture.

Physical grain premiums in France held firm as Chinese demand continued to absorb a large part of a reduced French surplus this year.

"Euronext can't climb too far as physical premiums are very high, but it's not able to fall either because demand is still there," a futures dealer said.

In a latest importer purchase, Tunisia bought 92,000 tonnes of soft wheat in a tender.

In Germany, standard bread wheat with 12% protein for December delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at about 4.5 euros over Paris March.

"More ships to load wheat are appearing in the port lineups and there is optimism about more German export sales," one German trader said.

One ship is this week loading between 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes of wheat in Germany for shipment to Algeria, continuing big German exports to Algeria this year.

Another ship is set to load 68,000 tonnes for Oman.

Euronext wheat

Paris wheat at 2-week high with Chicago as weather, exports support

Prices of sugar, wheat flour witness significant decline in last ten days due to govt's measures, strategy: Ministers

No tolerance for crimes against children, women in civilized society: PM

Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: officials

Iran's Khamenei warns against hopes of 'opening' with West

India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO

India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing

COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed

COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters