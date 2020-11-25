Business
Eli Lilly to supply 26,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody drug to Canada
Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with the Canadian government to supply 26,000 doses of its antibody drug to treat COVID-19 patients for $32.5 million.
The treatment, bamlanivimab, which was developed in partnership with Canadian biotech company AbCellera, will be supplied to Canada over a three-month period between December and February.
The drugmaker said additional doses will be supplied to Canada on a monthly basis according to the medical need of the country and the availability of supply.
Last week, Canada granted an interim authorization to bamlanivimab for treating COVID-19 in patients who are not hospitalized but are at risk of serious illness because of their age or other conditions.
