AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic could be deadlier than the last

  • While Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have managed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns are growing that the second wave of the pandemic could prove to be more deadly than the last, and if unchecked - could be devastating for South Asia as a whole.
BR Web Desk Updated 24 Nov 2020

While Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have managed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns are growing that the second wave of the pandemic could prove to be more deadly than the last, and if unchecked - could be devastating for South Asia as a whole.

The contrasting impact of the pandemic across South Asia is a striking example of how effective management of public activity by governments, through smart lockdowns or integrated shut-downs of targeted areas, can yield more effective results. The demographic structuring in the region remains similar, with densely packed urban clusters and expansive (yet sparsely populated) rural areas; which provides similar challenges pertaining to the provision of healthcare, infrastructure and basic services.

With a gargantuan population of nearly 1.4 billion people, India has approximately triple the combined population of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, yet has more then 10 times as many cases; which speaks volumes about the handling of the pandemic in each country, in an effort to gain an insight into the merits and demerits of any subsequent policy intervention.

India, for instance, imposed a strict lockdown in March at the onset of the pandemic, which led to an unprecedented exodus of low-paid workers to their rural villages; many of whom were not only exposed to the virus, but took the virus with them to rural spaces often devoid of any significant public healthcare infrastructure - serving as the spark that lit the powder keg of the pandemic in the country.

Pakistan on the other hand, taking the subsequent economic damage caused by a large-scale lockdown into consideration, opted for a more localised approach; implementing track-and-trace systems and drawing on pre-existing health networks in place for the country's campaign against polio. This resulted in a significantly softened economic impact, while the government's poverty alleviation program supported the millions of impoverished and economically less-endowed masses through a period of economic stagnation.

The International Monetary Fund has projected that India's economy will contract by 10.4% this year, with less egregious economic downturns in Sri Lanka (-4.6%) and Pakistan (-0.4%); with Bangladesh being the only country expected to experience economic growth.

Daily infections have started to climb, with India leading with almost 44,000 daily cases, followed by 2500 in Pakistan, nearly 1500 in Bangladesh and 400 in Sri Lanka; with Bardan Jung Rana, the World Health Organization's representative in Bangladesh stating that “The pandemic is ongoing [...] without compliance towards protection measures we can face the scenario of other countries that are experiencing a second wave even more dangerous than the first".

With the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across the world, fueled partly by the onset of the winter season, there are significant risks that the region could face a more deadlier scourge of the virus; especially when vaccinations (despite making progress) are a far-flung solution to an immediate problem.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic could be deadlier than the last

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday

Friend says Khashoggi 'threatened' by Saudi official before death

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US media

PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies

Israel drops Saudi from virus quarantine list after PM's reported visit

Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home

Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters