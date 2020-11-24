Markets
Indonesia 2020 palm oil exports seen at 36.1mn tonnes
24 Nov 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia's palm oil exports are estimated at 36.1 million tonnes for this year, official data from the country's Estate Crop Fund showed on Tuesday.
Its palm oil exports are forecast to edge slightly higher next year, at 36.49 million tonnes, the data showed.
