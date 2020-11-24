Markets
Ugandan shilling flat amid thin activity on demand side
- At 0901 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,700/3,710, same level as Monday's close.
24 Nov 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was flat on Tuesday, with appetite for hard currency thin across interbank players and importers, traders said.
At 0901 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,700/3,710, same level as Monday's close.
India has escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag operations following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO
Ugandan shilling flat amid thin activity on demand side
Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid
Friend says Khashoggi 'threatened' by Saudi official before death
PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies
Israel drops Saudi from virus quarantine list after PM's reported visit
Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home
Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities
Provinces asked to deal with price hikes
Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today
Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent
MPS: It comes as no surprise
Read more stories
Comments