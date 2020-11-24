AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Dollar weakness supports EM currencies, lira slides again

  • Most Asian stock markets were subdued, although India's Nifty 50 hit a record high, topping 13,000 for the first time.
Reuters 24 Nov 2020

U.S. dollar weakness lifted most emerging market currencies on Tuesday as investors looked to U.S. politics and progress on COVID-19 vaccines, but the Turkish lira came under renewed pressure.

The South African rand and the Russian rouble extended this week's winning run, while the lira fell almost 1.5pc to trade at 7.9899 per dollar, its weakest since Nov. 11.

After a strong rally in the wake of a bumper interest rate hike last week, the Turkish currency languished again as new coronavirus restrictions began and investors look for signs of sustained central bank support.

"The pair returned back to the 7.90 area, suggesting that investors share our continued skepticism concerning a sustainable TRY appreciation over the medium term, given the economic and political impasse at home," analysts at UniCredit said in a note.

The Turkish banking index, however, jumped over 2pc after a regulator said that it had decided to halt the calculation of banks' asset ratios from the end of the year as part of normalisation steps.

The MSCI's index of EM equities clung to a fresh 32-month high hit in the previous session. Bourses in Moscow, Istanbul and Johannesburg rose between 0.3pc and 0.9pc, with Moscow aided by a jump in oil prices.

Most Asian stock markets were subdued, although India's Nifty 50 hit a record high, topping 13,000 for the first time.

Markets globally took heart from signs of progress in the development of coronavirus vaccines, while a formal transition approval for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden added to the upbeat mood.

The Polish zloty also made ground against the dollar, rising 0.3pc.

However, it and other east European currencies such as the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown traded in tight ranges against the euro.

Highlighting the demand for emerging market debt during the pandemic, the world's no.2 copper producer Peru said investors had soaked up its offer of $4 billion worth of debt, including a rare century bond.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast launched the first sub-Saharan Africa pandemic-era Eurobond sale. Initial pricing for the west African country's euro-denominated bond maturing in 2032, stood at 5.5pc, according to a lead banker.

dollar

Dollar weakness supports EM currencies, lira slides again

PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies

Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home

Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities

Provinces asked to deal with price hikes

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters