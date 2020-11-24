Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Nov 24) with Prime Minister in the chair, will discuss the country's political and economic situation and impact of second wave of Covid-19, which is claiming more than three dozen lives daily.

The cabinet will be briefed about public gatherings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) headed by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in different parts of the country and reasons behind the spread of Civid-19. It is expected that the Cabinet will request the opposition political parties to postpone their future public gatherings.

The Cabinet will also discuss economic situation of the country especially the industrial growth, as industry is getting considerable number of orders from abroad due to which the export-oriented industry is now facing shortage of trained workforce. It is expected that the Cabinet may ratify the long-delayed decision of the ECC with respect to provision of electricity and gas to the five export-oriented sectors at cheaper rates. This issue was raised by the textile sector during a recent visit of Prime Minister to Faisalabad.

The issues related to foreign affairs are also expected to come under discussion, with special reference to secret visit of Israeli Prime Minister and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia and meeting with Crown Prince, Muhammad Bin Salman with respect to recognition of Israel.

The recent controversy on a tweet of Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari about France and the latter's strong protest is also expected to come under discussion.

The Cabinet will approve transfer and posting of Additional Secretary, Finance Division, Naveed Allauddin as Director General, National Archives of Pakistan under Cabinet Division.

The Cabinet will give its viewpoint in a writ petition filed in Lahore High Court to change slogan "Corona say Darna Nahi Larna Hey" with another suitable slogan.

The Cabinet will consider a summary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for reappointment of Pemra's Council of Complaints Balochistan for two years starting from January 31, 2021 to ensure continuity in discharging regulatory functions in the province. The of Chairperson and members are as follows; (i) Abdul Jalil (Chairperson)(ii) Muhammad Hummayun Barakzai, Member (iii) Azeem Kakar, Member (iv) Mir Naveed Jan Baloch, Member (v) Rehana Khilji, Member and (vi) Luluwa Muhammad Rafiq, Member.

The Cabinet will consider a plan of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs for optimal utilization of J&K State properties as directed by the Cabinet on November 3, 2020. The Ministry has proposed that all agricultural, residential and commercial properties which could not be vacated due to legal complications, their rent/lagan may be maximized through negotiation. For open plots, the Ministry may plan to start commercial schemes by using the AJ&K State Property Funds, for generation of revenue. Possible joint venture or public private partnerships can be considered for development of open plots to increase the income/revenue.

The Cabinet will approve a five member Board of Governors of National Book Foundation. Headed by Professor Fateh Mohammad Malik, the Board will comprise of Qaisrah Alvi, Gen. Muhammad Tahir (retired), Professor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum and Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk.

The Cabinet will approve the procedure for appointment of Managing Director National Book Foundation.

Secretary Establishment Division will give a presentation on vacant positions of CEOs/MDs of PSEs.

Minister for Law and Justice, will give a presentation on the issue on bar on Parliamentarians to be on the Board of Directors of PSEs.

During discussion in the cabinet meeting held on November 17, 2020, Minister for Law & Justice once again indicated that in light of the judgment of Supreme Court in Mustafa Impex case, the parliamentarians could not become members of Boards/Councils of public sector entities. Some of the members questioned the interpretation as various statutes carried express provisions on representation of parliamentarians on the Boards. Besides, there was a history of elected members being members on various public sector Boards. Minister for Law & Justice was of the opinion that this was in contradiction with the Article 63 of the Constitution, which being the supreme law would take precedence. It was pointed out that Cabinet had directed to also solicit the opinion of the Attorney General for Pakistan on this interpretation. The Minister for Law & Justice apprised that the Attorney General for Pakistan was consulted in the matter and he endorsed the viewpoint of the Law & Justice Division. It was suggested that Attorney General for Pakistan be invited to the next Cabinet meeting so that this issue could be discussed in detail and a way forward be decided.

Other agenda item to be considered by the Cabinet will include ratification of decisions taken by the CCIR in its meetings held on October 29, 2020 and November 12, 2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020