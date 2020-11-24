AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Nation united on Kashmir issue: governor

Recorder Report Updated 24 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that every Pakistani is united on the Kashmir issue ready to sacrifice their lives for its independence. He said this while addressing a "Kashmir Conference" at Governor's House, here on Monday. Provincial Information Advisor Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPA Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Kashmiri Leader Kanwal Hayat, MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh, Mufti Abdul Qawi, Chairman Red Crescent Abrar-ul-Haq and others were also present on the occasion.

The Governor maintained that Indian forces under the leadership of Narendra Modi have resorted to unprecedented oppression on Kashmir and there is no doubt that since Narendra Modi came to power, after Indian Punjab, now Kashmir is also like this. Modi has become the biggest terrorist in the world, he added.

He said that today not only Kashmir but also other minorities including Muslims inside India are being killed by RSS terrorists in broad daylight and the world has remained a silent spectator which is not acceptable at all.

"The world should take serious note of this terrorism of India and stop India from this terrorism; I am in touch with the European Parliament, including the UK, on the Kashmir issue and the Kashmir issue is being raised at all levels," he said.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on the occasion that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved that he is the ambassador of Kashmir, as he highlighted the Kashmir issue all over the world and is raising his voice at every forum for the liberation of Kashmiris.

"We stand with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Inshallah time is not far when Kashmir will be freed and the atrocities of India will end forever," she said. Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that there was no precedent for the atrocities being perpetrated on Kashmiris by India even in Hitler's time. The time has come for other international bodies, including the United Nations, to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Nation united on Kashmir issue: governor

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

India tells UN powers it feels 'under pressure' to 'hit back' at Pakistan

'World must not turn away from Afghanistan'

Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 launched

Live content rights: Government to allow PTV to make payment to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.