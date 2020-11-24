Nation united on Kashmir issue: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that every Pakistani is united on the Kashmir issue ready to sacrifice their lives for its independence. He said this while addressing a "Kashmir Conference" at Governor's House, here on Monday. Provincial Information Advisor Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPA Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Kashmiri Leader Kanwal Hayat, MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh, Mufti Abdul Qawi, Chairman Red Crescent Abrar-ul-Haq and others were also present on the occasion.

The Governor maintained that Indian forces under the leadership of Narendra Modi have resorted to unprecedented oppression on Kashmir and there is no doubt that since Narendra Modi came to power, after Indian Punjab, now Kashmir is also like this. Modi has become the biggest terrorist in the world, he added.

He said that today not only Kashmir but also other minorities including Muslims inside India are being killed by RSS terrorists in broad daylight and the world has remained a silent spectator which is not acceptable at all.

"The world should take serious note of this terrorism of India and stop India from this terrorism; I am in touch with the European Parliament, including the UK, on the Kashmir issue and the Kashmir issue is being raised at all levels," he said.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on the occasion that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved that he is the ambassador of Kashmir, as he highlighted the Kashmir issue all over the world and is raising his voice at every forum for the liberation of Kashmiris.

"We stand with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Inshallah time is not far when Kashmir will be freed and the atrocities of India will end forever," she said. Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that there was no precedent for the atrocities being perpetrated on Kashmiris by India even in Hitler's time. The time has come for other international bodies, including the United Nations, to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions, he said.

