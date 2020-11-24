'Punjab government introducing inspector-less regime for factories'

LAHORE: "The Punjab government is introducing inspector-less regime for factories by eliminating intervention of inspectors under the garb of inspections. No one would dare to disturb the factory owners in the name of inspection under this system."

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal revealed this while addressing a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) which met him here on Monday. The delegation led by APTPMA Faisalabad Chairman Sh Shahid Javed discussed various issues with the minister including water charges, social security, smog and inspection of factories. The delegation head also demanded representation for the textile sector in the environment protection committees.

The minister said the textile sector is playing an important role in the promotion of the national economy, adding that it is an important source of providing employment as well. The genuine problems will be solved on a priority basis, he assured.

Aslam Iqbal said the provision of a neat and clean atmosphere to the coming generations is the collective responsibility and stressed that the rules regarding protection of the environment must be fully followed in the industrial units.

Latest technology should be optimally utilized to decrease air pollution, he said. Similarly, the factories should avoid using such fuel which can pollute the environment, he added. He asked the association members to set up industrial units in the industrial estates and ensure protection of labour rights.

Director General Environment Protection Department, CEO Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company Javed Ilyas, Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company Aamir Saleemi and officers of the industries department were also present on the occasion.

