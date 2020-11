Navy establishes free medical camp

KARACHI: In continuation to Pakistan Navy efforts to provide standard health facilities along the Coastal areas prominently under COVID-19 scenario, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Rotary Club International, Al-Mustafa Trust and Sahil Welfare Association established a Free Medical and Eye Camp at Keti Bandar, Sindh. A qualified and dedicated team of doctors comprising Medical Specialist, Eye Specialist and GDMOs examined the patients on modern diagnostic equipment and extended free consultation.-PR

