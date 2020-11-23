AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

China says it will respond to U.S. admiral visit to Taiwan

  • "The Chinese side will, according to how the situation develops, make a legitimate and necessary response," he said, without elaborating.
Reuters 23 Nov 2020

BEIJING/MANILA: China will respond to the reported visit of a U.S. Navy admiral to Taiwan and firmly opposes any military relations between Taipei and Washington, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday as a senior U.S. official praised their ties with Taipei.

A two-star Navy admiral overseeing U.S. military intelligence in the Asia-Pacific region has made an unannounced visit to Taiwan, two sources told Reuters on Sunday. Neither Taiwan nor the United States has officially confirmed the trip.

The Trump administration has ramped up support for Taiwan, including with new arms sales, alarming China, which views the democratic island as one of its provinces with no right to state-to-state ties.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China "resolutely opposes" any form of exchanges between U.S. and Taiwanese officials or the two having military relations.

China urges the United States to fully recognise the extreme sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, Zhao told a news briefing.

"The Chinese side will, according to how the situation develops, make a legitimate and necessary response," he said, without elaborating.

China reacted with fury when U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar came to Taipei in August, followed by U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach in September, sending warplanes near to the island each time.

Speaking during a visit to Manila, White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien underscored the U.S. commitment to Taiwan, saying that as democracies they have a lot in common.

"I can't imagine anything that will cause a greater backlash against China from the entire world if they attempted to use military force to coerce Taiwan," he said. "The U.S. is with her friends in Taipei. We will continue to be there."

In Beijing, Zhao also expressed displeasure with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on economic exchanges following a meeting between Taiwanese and U.S. officials in Washington.

China has already lodged "stern representations" with the United States, which should stop having these kinds of interactions with Taiwan, he added.

China says it will respond to U.S. admiral visit to Taiwan

Saudi foreign minister denies meeting between Crown Prince and Israeli officials

British PM to announce mass virus testing programme

KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close

Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says

Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials

Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports

Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday

SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured

Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters