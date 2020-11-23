AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
Shehbaz, Hamza seek two-week parole to attend Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral

  • They want to attend the last rites of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif who passed away in London on Sunday.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 23 Nov 2020

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz requested on Monday parole from the deputy commissioner of Lahore.

A request was filed on their behalf by lawyer Attaullah Tarar, ARY reported. Both have requested two weeks' parole so that they could attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif who passed away in London on Sunday.

The father and son are currently in Kot Lakhpat Jail. If the request is granted, the duo will leave immediately. Two funerals will be held for Begum Shamim, one in London and one in Lahore.

She will be buried next to the grave of her husband Mian Sharif at the Jati Umra estate of the Sharifs, Tarrar said. However, it is yet to be ascertained as to who will accompany the body to Pakistan as almost all the Sharifs are wanted in various cases here, or are either in jails.

Nawaz, who has been in London since last year, has been advised by his daughter Maryam Nawaz not to return to Pakistan. "I have requested Mian Saheb that he must not return. They are cruel people blind by vendetta from whom no humanity could be expected,” she tweeted.

