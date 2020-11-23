Chohan’s advice to Nawaz

KARACHI: Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan advised Nawaz Sharif to come back with his mother’s dead body and it will be more than the thing if he brings his both sons and Salman Shehbaz with him and attend the funeral in Pakistan.

While talking at a talk show on Aaj News, Fayyaz told that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have been allowed to meet with their legal team for consultation in the jail.

The minister offered the condolences on death of Nawaz Sharif’s mother saying that Punjab government stands with Sharif family in this hour of sorrow.

