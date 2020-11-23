Govt institutions blamed for creating hurdles to exports

LAHORE: Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Hanif has blamed the government institutions for creating hurdles to the country’s exports despite claims of the government regarding extending facilities to exporters.

In a media statement issued here Sunday, Pervez Hanif said the country’s exports are badly hitting due to fluctuation in the dollars worth. He said the export of handmade carpets is technically different from other products and the representatives of concerned institutions are not aware of this resultantly, export orders are delayed.

Pervez Hanif suggested that State Bank of Pakistan, FBR and other concerned departments should engage the carpet’s association representatives to help understand the issues vividly. He said the local exporters of handmade carpets received orders from foreign buyers and they also dispatched foreign exchange to us through legal channels and sometimes, the foreign companies asked us for transportation of export orders through third party but hurdles are being created by officials.

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade Abdul Razak Dawood and Governor State Bank Dr Raza Baqar to pay attention on the issues being faced by carpet exporters and provide all necessary facilities to them so that they can compete with other countries.

He said Pakistani handmade carpets have special recognition at international level and there is dire need for patronizing this industry so that they can keep their distinction at international markets.

