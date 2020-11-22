Pakistan
KP CM sadness over death of Sharifs’ mother
22 Nov 2020
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed heartfelt condolence over the death of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.
In a statement issued, he prayed Allah Almighty for eternal peace to the departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.
