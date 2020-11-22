AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 104.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PSO 193.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Pakistani soldier martyred, four terrorist killed in NW IBO, ISPR

BR Web Desk Updated 22 Nov 2020

One Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom, while four terrorists were killed during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, ISPR reported on Sunday.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place when security forces raided on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, in North Waziristan's northwestern part of Spinwam.

As soon as the troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to them are flee from the site, said military’s media wing adding all terrorists, however, were gunned down by security forces during the operation.

Sepoy Sadam, 27, who was a resident of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire. Meanwhile, two other Pakistani soldiers sustained injuries.

Pakistan ISPR North Waziristan

Pakistani soldier martyred, four terrorist killed in NW IBO, ISPR

G20 to back 'equitable' access to coronavirus vaccine

Key US Senate race candidate quarantining after possible Covid infection

Shireen Mazari's deletes Tweet comparing French President to Hitler after wide condemnation

Saudi confident of 'friendly' ties with Biden: official

14 pro-Iran fighters in Syria killed in airstrikes: monitor

Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away in London

Moderna to charge $25-$37 for COVID-19 vaccine: CEO tells paper

Pakistan may go into 'complete lockdown' as cases continue to surge: PM Imran

Joint military drills: PNS Zulfiqar visits Jordan port

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters