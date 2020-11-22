AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.77%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Western Union buys 15pc stake in Saudi Telecom's digital payment unit

  • The acquisition of stc pay, which values the company at 5 billion riyals ($1.3 billion), will finance its capital and support long-term expansion plans.
  • Unicorns are generally defined as private companies valued at $1 billion or more.
Reuters 22 Nov 2020

DUBAI: Western Union, the world's largest money transfer firm, has acquired a 15% stake in the digital payment unit of Saudi Arabia's STC Group for $200 million.

The acquisition of stc pay, which values the company at 5 billion riyals ($1.3 billion), will finance its capital and support long-term expansion plans, Saudi Arabia's largest telecoms operator said in a statement on Saturday.

STC Group chairman Mohammed bin Khalid Abdullah Al Faisal said the investment reflected the company's position as a "digital enabler". He said the deal created the first "Saudi unicorn and the first fintech unicorn in the Middle East".

Unicorns are generally defined as private companies valued at $1 billion or more.

Sources told Reuters last month that STC had hired banks to arrange a potential initial sale of shares in its product and services development arm, Solutions by STC.

Reducing dependence on cash is part of Saudi government efforts to modernise the economy of the world's largest oil exporter.

STC said its stc pay unit is the first licensed fintech company by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, the Saudi central bank, and has more than 4.5 million users.

western union Saudi Telecom STC Group

Western Union buys 15pc stake in Saudi Telecom's digital payment unit

Xi says China ready to boost global COVID-19 vaccine cooperation

Pakistan engaged with IMF to bring review work to completion: Finance Ministry

Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore

Asad Umar advises Sindh Govt to utilize Rs700bn allocated in the budget for Karachi

55% increase in suicide cases among the Indian Central Reserve Police Force: report

Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July

US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan

PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters