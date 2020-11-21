AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
Nov 21, 2020
Pakistan

Minority places across Punjab: IGP directs CTD to re-conduct security surveys

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani has directed the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to re-conduct security surveys of minority places across Punjab including worship places of Ahmadis and prepare a fresh security plan in the light of these survey reports.

The IG police passed this direction to Additional IG CTD Punjab Muhammad Rai Tahir during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Minority Commission led by its chairman Shoaib Suddle at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday. MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar was also present on this occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Ghani assured the delegation that security arrangements of churches, temples, gurdwaras and worship places of Ahmadis would be improved further by law enforcement agencies in the light of survey reports.

He said that minorities living in all districts of the province and followers of other religions are the beauty of society whose protection, service and immediate solution to their problems are among the top priorities of the Punjab police. The IG added that the District Police Officers (DPOs) are personally active in preventing crimes against minorities and actions are being taken against (alleged) culprits on priority basis.

"Those who force the minority workers to work in kilns do not deserve any concession and efforts would be made to protect the rights of minorities by taking action against them under zero tolerance," he claimed. While discussing the implementation of five percent quota of minorities in government jobs and cases filed or registered against them, the IG assured the delegation that the police department would ensure the job quota in all allotted seats.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shoaib Suddle appreciated timely action of police on the incidents involving minorities in Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur and said that other districts should also work with the same spirit. The former IG said that minorities should be provided necessary guidance and assistance in the recruitment process so that they could progress along with other people in their careers.

MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar said that minorities are useful members of civil society and their potential should be utilized in every possible way. He said that steps are being taken in Punjab to protect the rights of minorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

