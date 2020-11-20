Markets
Kenyan shilling eases to new all-time low on increased importer demand
- At 0827 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.45/65 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 109.35/55.
20 Nov 2020
NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling weakened on Friday to a new all-time low due to increased importer dollar demand from across all sectors, traders said, adding they expect the trend to persist in coming days.
At 0827 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.45/65 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 109.35/55.
COVID-19 resurge: Karachi commissioner announces to impose micro, smart lockdown across city
Kenyan shilling eases to new all-time low on increased importer demand
Biden denounces 'irresponsible' Trump fight to reverse election
Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday
Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January
Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation
Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures
LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif
Tech co’s could make their services unavailable in Pakistan amid new rules
Flour rates decline with the arrival of imported wheat
State Bank MPC on Monday
PM says peace objective behind visit to Kabul amid rising violence
Read more stories
Comments