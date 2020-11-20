AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
Zameen.com, Faysal Islami sign MoU on affordable homes construction

BR Web Desk 20 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Zameen.com, Pakistan’s biggest real estate portal, recently entered into an agreement with Faysal Islami to facilitate the construction of affordable houses in the country (as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives). Zameen.com’s Country Head Ahmed Bhatti and Faisal Islami’s Head Retail Banking Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.

Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan, Senior Directors Shujaullah Khan and Taha Mahmood, Director Adil Ahmed Kamal, Associate Director Asim Bhatti, Regional Manager Muhammad Hassan, Faisal Islami’s Chief Risk Officer Mian Sulman Ali, Head Consumer Finance Syed Iftikharul Haq, Head Retail Risk Management Jawad Naseem, and Head Secured Business Talha Hameed were all present at the signing ceremony, which took place in Karachi.

Under said Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Zameen.com will provide its consultancy services to customers seeking Faysal Home Finance scheme for the construction of affordable houses. Moreover, Roshan Digital Account holders will be able to avail free consultancy services for making investments in the national real estate sector.

It is pertinent to mention that individuals who earn more than PKR 25,000 per month are eligible to avail home loans from designated private banks on low profit rates (as per the State Bank’s announcement).

Commenting on the occasion, Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan stated that Zameen and Faysal Islami ‘are committed to working for the promotion of Pakistan’s real estate sector in line with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s vision’; adding that Zameen.com would continue to work for the development of the national property marketplace.

‘Owning a house is no longer a dream for millions of people who for years had been struggling to secure residential accommodations for themselves and their families. Zameen.com will be providing one-window solutions on all property-related queries in addition to a wide range of consultancy services regarding Islamic home financing scheme being provided by Faysal Islami,’ he said.

Faysal Islami President and CEO Yousuf Hussain stated that low-wage employees will be able to avail Islamic home financing solutions from Faysal Islami. He further stated that said loan scheme ‘is being offered on the lowest profit rate in the country’s history’ under the directives of PM Khan and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

‘Faysal Islami has introduced easy home loan solutions for the construction of affordable houses and Zameen.com, in its capacity as a bona fide real estate expert, will provide consultancy services to home loan seekers,’ he said.

