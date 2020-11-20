Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January

The Punjab government banned on Friday all indoor weddings amid the rise of coronavirus cases in the province.

According to a notification issued, the ban will come into effect from today and will last till January 31. It has banned all types of large scale gatherings. However, outdoor marriages and events have been allowed with an upper limit of 300 people.

The provincial government has directed wedding hall owners and residents to follow coronavirus guidelines, wear masks and maintain social distance. In the last 24 hours, Punjab has reported 609 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths.

With the new cases and fatalities, the provincial total has jumped to 112,893 and 2,811 respectively.

On November 18, the Lahore administration had recommended a smart lockdown in nine neighborhoods. A smart lockdown has been suggested in Wapda Town, Valencia, Johar Town block F, Defense Phase 4 FF-Sector, Paragon City, Sector-AA, Sector-BB and Sector-CC have increased.