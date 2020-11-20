TLP chief Allama Rizvi dies

LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar and founder of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi passed away on Thursday. He was 54. According to family sources, firebrand religio-political leader had been suffering from longstanding ailments.

Rizvi reportedly had a high fever and was admitted on Thursday to Lahore's Shaikh Zayed Hospital, where he expired. Rizvi was born in Attock district on June 22, 1966. He studied Hifz and Tajweed from a madressah in Jhelum and later on studied at Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore.

In 2015, he founded Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). TLP came into existence after the hanging of Mumtaz Qadri, who assassinated Salmaan Taseer, the former Governor of Punjab. Rizvi was extremely good at Allama Iqbal's Persian works.