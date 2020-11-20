Corona SOPs: Many shops, restaurants sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore administration on Thursday sealed a number of shops and restaurants including Pizza Hut, KFC, Domino and Broadway Pizza for not implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) relating the Coronavirus.

During his visit to a posh market on M. M. Alam Road to inspect the implementation of the SOPs, District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik sealed a brand shop for not applying social distancing and ensuring the use of face masks.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha visited Main Boulevard Gulberg and sealed two boutiques while Assistant Commissioner Cantonment Marzia Saleem sealed three restaurants in Defence Housing Society.

Assistant Commissioner City Tabriz Murree sealed Pizza Hut, KFC, Domino and Broadway Pizza on the Mall Road. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mehdi Maloof sealed a marriage hall and nine shops at Begumpura and GT Road.

The DC directed all the assistant commissioners to ensure that the SOPs are followed in all markets and stern action should be taken against the violators. He advised the shop and restaurants owners to strictly follow the SOPS otherwise their facility will be sealed.

