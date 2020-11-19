AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
Sindh reports over 1150 COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

BR Web Desk Updated 19 Nov 2020

Sindh is witnessing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases as the province reports over 1150 new infections for second day in a row.

Giving the daily COVID-19 update, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said about 14,470 tests were conducted throughout the province in the past 24 hours out of which 1193 came positive for the virus.

He said 16 people died due to covid-19 during the aforementioned period, which is almost double the daily number recorded two days back.

It is underscored in the daily press briefing today that about 70 per cent of all the cases reported in Sindh belong to Karachi.

A total of 827 out 1193 Covid positive patients belong to Karachi, he said.

Coronavirus Sindh Murad Ali Shah COVID19

