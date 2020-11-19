AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
Minister says there is abundance of sugar in Punjab

Recorder Report 19 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has claimed that there is an abundance of sugar in the province due to import of the commodity and start of crushing season.

Prices have stabilized and the situation will further improve with the arrival of domestically produced sweetener by the local sugar mills.

Aleem Khan expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee held to review the current situation of sugar reserves, supply and demand in the province.

Senior Minister Punjab who also holds the portfolio of food minister said that the import of sugar and its distribution by the Food Department and District Administration was satisfactory through which sugar was provided to the consumers at low price. He added that besides the Punjab Government, sugar is also available at the utility stores for consumers. He expressed hope that sufficient stocks would be available after local production and there will be no need to import more sugar.

Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Leghari also attended the meeting and discussed the current situation of sugar. The Food Secretary gave a detailed briefing on the distribution of imported sugar in the province district-wise. Secretary Agriculture, Cane Commissioner and other high ranking officers were also present in the meeting.

