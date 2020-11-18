Shabbar Zaidi dismisses ‘fake messages’ on social media, offers support to PM Khan

Former Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi has dismissed messages circulating on social media, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not stopped him from taking any action.

“The message in circulation that Imran Khan stopped me against any action is totally fake and baseless. (PM) Imran Khan supported me in every respect. Imran Khan is a great man and a great leader. I can swear about his intellectual and financial integrity. I am 100 percent with him,” said Zaidi in a series of tweets.

“I reiterate that IK supported me in all my actions. We all should come forward in helping him for eradicating Mafias in this country,” he tweeted.

Shabbar Zaidi Letter

The development comes after Shabbar Zaidi in his message to two business-related WhatsApp groups (Corporate Pakistan and C100) described the corruption of billionaire MNAs as 'state sponsored corruption'.

Shabbar Zaidi, who remained a senior partner in the country's major accounting firm till 2019, had also served on several key positions, including provincial finance minister during caretaker setup in 2013.

When asked, he said he owned "every single word that I wrote in this letter" reported Business Recorder.

In his message, Shabbar stated: "I served as Chairman FBR and miserably failed. Pro-bono. I was given every honor that can be given by this country. But my economics failed in relation to the other 'respectable' person in this country." "Without knowing the details I feel that this country can never be better in this state of affairs. All corruptions are intrinsically personal. Wealth Statement is the test."

"No one is to be blamed. I was given a chance but I failed. No complaint. Nevertheless I am satisfied. I am answerable to Almighty as I have fulfilled His commands but not answerable to fellow human beings as in this case I tried my level best. I hope I will be comfortable in my grave. My suggestion for correction is not any more think tank or committees. It is more and more information to public at large. Society if well informed is always very ruthless whilst dealing with its interest," his letter said.

Explaining his WhatsApp messages Zaidi tweeted: “I said in my Whatapps that it is a ‘state sponsored corruption’. It meant that no government before IK had the courage to take on undocumented retail sector, middlemen and many others. How much agricultural income tax is paid. Does it reconcile with their wealth statement."

Meanwhile, commenting on a presser by the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Zaidi said Maulana Fazlur Rehman's statement is "completely incorrect".

“What Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PDM said before the press is completely incorrect. My respect for Imran Khan increased many times after working with him. He is great leader and a warrior against status quo. I respect and salute him,” said Zaidi.