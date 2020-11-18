AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
‘Rigging’ in G-B elections: PPP demands formation of JIT

Naveed Butt 18 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has demanded that a joint investigation team (JIT) be formed to investigate the “rigging” in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections.

“We want a JIT on this issue and to include Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid in the investigation to find out how and where he came to know about the results of the early elections. The election in Gilgit-Baltistan has been stolen and the mandate of the people there has been stolen.”

PPP Deputy Secretary Information Palwasha Khan expressed these views, while addressing a news conference on Tuesday.

Who conveyed this information to Sheikh Rashid? The results of the so-called survey be brought to light, she said.

“In which office was this plan made? and who made it? and this plan was handed over to a federal minister. He appeared on TV and read the results of Gilgit-Baltistan,” she claimed.

“We know the name of the person behind the change in the results and we will bring it to the notice of the people soon,” she claimed.

She said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had gone to every constituency to run the campaign of the elections.

In an area, where a party did not even exist six months ago, it was given a majority overnight to change the results, she claimed.

The PPP deputy information secretary said that three ministers were sent to Gilgit-Baltistan, one of whom is charged with murder, the other who came from a foreign country that expelled hundreds of employees from the PTDC.

