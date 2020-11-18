AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Workers Welfare Fund: Govt asked to expedite housing projects

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Sub-Committee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Tuesday asked the federal government to expedite housing projects under Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) in order to facilitate the overseas Pakistani labourers.

The sub-committee’s Convenor Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) presided over the committee’s meeting.

Secretary WWF Tasaduq Hussain briefed the committee about housing projects run by WWF for the overseas Pakistani labourers. The committee reviewed in detail the progress on the housing projects designed specifically to facilitate the overseas Pakistani labourers and cater to the needs of the deserving class.

The secretary briefed the committee that low-cost housing schemes aim at providing shelter to the less privileged segments of the society and the federal government is taking steps on priority basis to facilitate the labourers following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The committee was briefed that WWF plays a key role in providing and managing different services and activities for which funds are generated through the contributions by employers under various laws along with a sustainable income from profitable, safe and secure investments in approved government financial institutions.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Governing Body of WWF, Provincial Workers’ Welfare Boards and WWF Secretariat, Islamabad are working in coordination to protect the interest of labourers as far as introducing different projects to facilitate the labourers is concerned, the secretary said.

The convenor of the sub-committee said the overseas workers work extremely hard to support their families and thus contribute in the socio-economic well being of this country.

“The overseas labourers face too many hardships during their stay abroad. They must not be left out and they should feel that their country (Pakistan) is doing much for them and recognising their contributions to strengthening this country,” she said asking the federal government to pursue different initiatives aimed at facilitating the overseas Pakistanis on priority basis.

