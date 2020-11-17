Tokyo rubber futures up

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose more than 1% on Monday, buoyed by strong third-quarter economic growth numbers in Japan and data showing China's industrial output rose more than expected last month. Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for April delivery finished 2.7 yen, or 1.2%, higher at 238.3 yen per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery rose 1.4% yuan to finish at 14,655 yuan per tonne. Japan's economy grew an annualized 21.4%, beating a median market forecast for an 18.9% gain, Cabinet Office data showed, marking the first increase in four quarters and following a 28.8% plunge between April-June.