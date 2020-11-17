AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Outside rating areas: Punjab cabinet decides to bring localities under property tax net

Recorder Report Updated 17 Nov 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet, which met here on Monday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, decided to bring the localities outside rating areas along national, provincial highways and motorways under property tax net under the Punjab Finance Act, 2019 in addition to agricultural properties.

The cabinet meeting also approved transfer of 28-Kanal Auqaf Land in Sialkot to the army. It reviewed the Local Government Land Use Plan Rules, 2020 and directed to constitute a committee for a fresh review of land use plan rules. T

he terms and conditions of contract appointment of Abdul Sattar as chairman/member Punjab Labour Appellate Tribunal-II Multan were approved.

The cabinet meeting approved the amendment in section 14-A of the code of criminal procedure as well as the draft of Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Rules, 2019 for registration of organization managing accommodation under section 20-A.

The decision to withdraw section 14-A of the code of criminal procedure was approved as well. Amendment in Punjab Motor Vehicles Transaction Licenses Rules, 2015 was approved. The security fee to be charged from the unauthorised dealer with more than 10-year business experience will be equivalent to the authorised car dealer for registration. While unauthorized dealers with less than 10-year market experience will be charged double security fees compared to authorized dealers.

The cabinet meeting approved amendments and reinforcement of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Act, 2014. The number of members will be increased from 23 to 27 and tehsil level committees will also be constituted. Approval was also granted to upgrade Emerson College Multan to the level of a university and Children's Hospital and Institute of Child Health Lahore as the University of Child Health along with the approval of the proposed draft of the University of the Child Health. The school of postgraduate nursing, school of allied medical sciences and paediatrics school will be established under the university.

Moreover, the CM led a walk in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Week on Monday which was attended by cabinet members, parliamentarians, chief secretary and others.

Talking to the media, the CM said: "It is an honour to join the walk arranged in connection with 'Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Week.' In this regard, different celebrations are planned and Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Scholarship is also being launched with an initial amount of Rs500 million, he said.

The CM said half the amount will be utilized for giving stipends to position-holder students while the rest of the sum will be spent on Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Scholarships. This amount will be enhanced every year along with holding of different celebrations to highlight the blessed life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he continued.

Meanwhile, the CM Usman Buzdar has congratulated the PTI candidates over their victory in Gilgit-Baltistan election.

In a statement, the CM said the voters have reposed their unflinching trust over Prime Minister Imran Khan. It has also proved that PTI is the most popular party, he added. The CM stressed the negative politics of the looters has been buried and the people have shown a mirror to those engaged in useless agitation.

