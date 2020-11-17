PTI victory in G-B polls: Bilawal claims his election has been stolen

ISLAMABAD: After victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) elections, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that his election had been stolen.

While tweeting on Monday, the PPP chairman said he would be joining the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in their protest shortly.

"My election has been stolen. I will be joining the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in their protest shortly," he tweeted.

The PTI won the most seats in Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections - held on Sunday but failed to win an outright majority.

The PPP has also raised questions on the role of the Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari claimed that the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan was using delaying tactics, and it was not announcing the result of the elections.

He said that the Election Commission and the Gilgit-Baltistan administration should fulfill their responsibilities, and they should not become personal employees of the federal government.

He also demanded immediate release of the results of PPP candidate Jamil Ahmed.

He said that the Election Commission was not announcing the result even after the completion of counting of constituencies in Gilgit city.

He said that the protest rally of thousands of voters in Gilgit was a sign that the votes had been stolen.

