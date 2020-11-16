AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
DCL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.71%)
EFERT 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
HBL 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUBC 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.71%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.59%)
LOTCHEM 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.54%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.31%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.54%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
PPL 86.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PSO 195.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
STPL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
TRG 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (0.06%)
BR30 21,237 Increased By ▲ 25.63 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By ▼ -105.36 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,007 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Court indicts former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference

  • Ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and former PSO MD Imranul Haq are among 12 others who have also been indicted
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 16 Nov 2020

(Karachi) An accountability court in Islamabad indicted former premier and PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG reference, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday. Abbasi has been accused of awarding the LNG Terminal-1 contract in a non-transparent way.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former PSO MD Imranul Haq are among 12 others who have also been indicted. The court has sought evidence from the prosecution on November 19.

In the last hearing, Abbasi’s counsel told the court that the NAB did not provide any document with respect to allegation levelled against his client regarding money laundering. “Charges could not be framed regarding those allegation about which documents had not been provided to us,” he said.

He said the NAB had calculated two types of losses, one was related to the crime, which had happened, and another was related to the crime, which was continuing. He also said the NAB had not provided any documentary proof about the continuing crime.

Raising objections on Abbasi's counsel remarks, NAB prosecutor said the NAB had sufficient evidence regarding involvement of Abbasi in money laundering.

He said from 2013 to 2019 Rs1.2 billion additional amount had been transferred in to the accounts of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi through suspicious transactions.

The NAB prosecutor stated Abbasi was unable to explain before the investigators that from where he had received the additional amount of Rs1.2 billion, which had been transferred to his accounts from year 2013 to 2019, the prosecutor further told the court.

LNG case Abbasi indicted

Court indicts former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference

Pakistan has become 'self-sufficient' in manufacturing COVID-19 related equipment

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI ahead of other parties with 10 seats

Employment opportunities: PM approves setting up of National Job Portal

MEA's response on Pakistan's doc regarding India’s 'sponsorship of terrorism' rejected

'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space

'Polls rigged': Gilgit Baltistan govt rejects PML-N's allegations

No decision made on closure of schools: Punjab education minister

Change of tactics: Pak Army gives befitting response, killing five Indian soldiers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters