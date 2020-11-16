AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
Change of tactics: Pak Army gives befitting response, killing five Indian soldiers

  • India's BSF confirms the killings, saying posts in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts were targeted
Fahad Zulfikar 16 Nov 2020

(Karachi) In a change of tactics and in response to ceasefire violations by Indian troops at the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistan Army targeted their posts, killing five soldiers, The Hindu reported on Monday.

As per details, the Pakistan Army gave a befitting response to Indian aggression on November 13 in which five of their soldiers were dead. India's Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed the killings, saying the Pak Army took their troops by surprise and targeted posts in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts.

The Indian Army said that Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy, Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao, Gunner Subodh Ghosh, and Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra, were killed during skirmishes.

BSF IG Rajesh Mishra claimed that heavy weapons were used during the clashes from across the border.

India has been committing ceasefire violations and targeted civilian population along the LoC. Pakistan repeatedly called Modi-led Indian government to refrain from its illegal actions and respect the UN resolution but to no avail.

Indian forces used heavy artillery and automatic weapons that has so far claimed lives of several innocent people and Pak Army soldiers. Pakistan's Foreign Office had on several occasions summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register protest over continuous ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control.

Pakistan condemned the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces stating that ceasefire violations are against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

