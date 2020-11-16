Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI ahead of other parties with 10 seats

(Karachi) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading the Gilgit Baltistan elections by winning 10 seats according to unofficial results, local media reported on Monday.

So far, Independent candidates managed to secure seven seats followed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which bagged three seats. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won election on two seats.

Besides, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), an ally of PTI, has emerged victorious in one out total 23 constituencies up for grabs while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) failed to secure a single seat.

Meanwhile, Information Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s victory in the Gilgit Baltistan elections is a sign of the people’s trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership.

Taking to his twitter handle, he said the people of GB have rejected the narrative of PML-N and endorsed the view of the prime minister.

Pakistan Muslim League N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) took the lead in Gilgit Baltistan Elections 2020 through the rigging.

In a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said PTI neither had existence in Gilgit in past nor it has any future in the northern region. PTI took lead in the elections by bullying, threatening and rigging.

She criticized PTI for failing to secure a simple majority in the elections and said that his failure has exposed the mistrust of people in Imran Khan.

Polling in Gilgit Baltistan that began amid strict security measures ended at 5pm on Sunday. People cast their votes to decide which party will form government in the region after weeks of rigorous campaigns by the ruling PTI, the PML-N and the PPP as well as other political parties.

As per details, a total of 745,361 voters voted for 23 constituencies across 1,160 polling stations. As part of security measures, at least 15,900 law enforcement personnel were deployed for security purposes.

Out of the 847 polling booths, 418 were declared highly sensitive, 311 sensitive and 431 normal. The area has a population of about 1.3 million.

People, both men and women, turned out in large numbers to cast their votes. The overall polling process remained peaceful.

At least 330 candidates contested this ballot exercise for the 33-member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. GB has 24 constituencies and its assembly has 33 seats.