Trump admits Democratic rival Joe Biden won US election, but insists poll was fraudulent

(Karachi) US President Donald Trump has accepted that Democratic rival Joe Biden won the recent US election.

In a tweet on Sunday, he stated: "He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

Trump had alleged 'major fraud' in the elections, saying "we will be going to the US Supreme Court".

He had predicted he will win a second four-year term and accused Democrats of attempting to "steal" the election from him, without citing any evidence. "This is a fraud on the American public," Trump had said.

Trump had refused to accept that he lost the election, even after legal challenges he filed against the electoral process failed in Arizona and Pennsylvania, as the law firms representing his campaign pulled out of their respective cases.

On November 8, Joe Biden captured the US presidency to become the 46th president of the United States. Biden had promised to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.