Gold price per tola gain Rs1300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs423,862 after a gain of Rs1,300 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs363,393 after it registered an increase of Rs1,115, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs422,562 after a decline of Rs1,600 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $4,015 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $13 during the day.

Moreover, silver price increased by Rs25 per tola to reach Rs5,152.

Meanwhile, international gold held steady on Monday, kept in check by a strong dollar as investors dialled back bets for further Federal Reserve rate cuts in the near term, while easing U.S.-China trade tensions also crimped bullion demand.

Spot gold was flat at $4,000.65 per ounce, as of 0504 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4% to $4,010 per ounce.

Prices have retreated about 9% from a record high of $4,381.21 hit on October 20, as the dollar climbed to a near three-month high.